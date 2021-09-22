goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$193.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TSE GSY opened at C$208.54 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$58.16 and a 52-week high of C$216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$184.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 12.3156302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

