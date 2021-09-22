goeasy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

TSE GSY opened at C$208.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$184.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.61. goeasy has a one year low of C$58.16 and a one year high of C$216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.3156302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.20.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

