Gnosis (GNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.14 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $255.88 or 0.00590543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $385.00 million and $13.14 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00129706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046390 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.