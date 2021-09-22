Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

