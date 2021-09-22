Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 901,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,626. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

