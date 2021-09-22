Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 14,621 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,305.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after buying an additional 685,783 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,166,000 after buying an additional 365,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,315,797. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

