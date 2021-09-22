Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $271.32. 234,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

