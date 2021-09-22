Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 495,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,940,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

