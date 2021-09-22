Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 258.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 164,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

