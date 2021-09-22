Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.40. 76,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

