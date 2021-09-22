Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 467,612 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.