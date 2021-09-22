GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,832,073 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $39.08.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 368,858 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.