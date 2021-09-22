Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.