GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 77,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,256. The company has a market cap of $663.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

