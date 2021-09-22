Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,276.89

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,276.89 ($68.94) and traded as high as GBX 5,690 ($74.34). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,670 ($74.08), with a volume of 75,638 shares trading hands.

GNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Get Genus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,691.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,276.89. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 78.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.