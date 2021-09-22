Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $85.19 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises about 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of HealthEquity worth $85,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter.

HQY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. 8,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,497. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

