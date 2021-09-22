Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $75.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,451,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology makes up about 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $75,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,893. The firm has a market cap of $890.98 million, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

