Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $58.58 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Rogers worth $58,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.56. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,116. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.57.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

