Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.22 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $156,897.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00171493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00111120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.93 or 0.06719657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.65 or 0.99405504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.58 or 0.00753684 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

