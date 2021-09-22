Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 15,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 855,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

