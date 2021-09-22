General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 190,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,592,434. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

