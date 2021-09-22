General Electric (LON:GEC) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

General Electric (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GEC opened at GBX 101.38 ($1.32) on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 48.08 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 115.12 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

