Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi Sells 42,600 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 42,600 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$29,095.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,331.13.

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$175.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.76. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

