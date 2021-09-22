Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi Sells 42,600 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 42,600 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$29,095.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,331.13.

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$175.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.76. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

