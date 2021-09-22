GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.