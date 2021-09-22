Game.com Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,131.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $91,131.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00126814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.