GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

