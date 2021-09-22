Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GAIA opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

