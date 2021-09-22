G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 4,167 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $21.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

