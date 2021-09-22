FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

EXEL opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

