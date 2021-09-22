FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

