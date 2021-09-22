FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $299.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,226,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

