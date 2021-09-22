Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.02. Approximately 29,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,741,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.81.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Futu by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,990,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,817,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

