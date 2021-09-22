Fusible Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Fusible has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $110,757.90 and approximately $12.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00170522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00109339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.96 or 0.06792004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,999.94 or 1.00605582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

