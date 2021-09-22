Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €74.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €61.44 ($72.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.