Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRHLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,999. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

