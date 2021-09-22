Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

