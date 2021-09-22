Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 1,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,112,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Shares of Frank’s International are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Frank's International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

