Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,688,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

