Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Shares Down 1.1%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price target on Flow Traders and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

