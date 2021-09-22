Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

FLXN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 609,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $311.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.