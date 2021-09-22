Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

