Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $212.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $170.17 on Monday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.