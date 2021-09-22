Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $186.09 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

