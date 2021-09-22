First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FIV opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

