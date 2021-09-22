First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.77 and last traded at $98.02. 15,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 39,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.