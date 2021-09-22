First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 12-Month High at $14,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14,000.00 and last traded at $13,999.99, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14,000.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13,681.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12,973.06.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.