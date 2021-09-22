First National Financial (TSE:FN) Trading Down 2.3%

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.56 and last traded at C$43.08. 40,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 32,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.13.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 21,455 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

