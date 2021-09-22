First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.