First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce $11.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.82 million to $12.10 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.