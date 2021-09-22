First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price Up 2%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 19,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 472,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.
FA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
