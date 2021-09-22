First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price Up 2%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 19,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 472,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

FA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

